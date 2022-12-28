Ever since the historic Namsai declaration was inked on July 15 2022 by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both states were able to curve the number of disputed villages to 86 from 123.



After two regional committee-level meetings that took place on August 22 and September 30 respectively to discuss joint field reports submitted by regional committees pertaining to both states, the third regional committee-level border talks concluded on December 21 in Guwahati.

This was the final seating of the regional committees for disputes related to the Namsai and Lohit districts of Arunachal and the Tinsukia district of Assam.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, "We're making headway in resolving all outstanding issues. Regional Committees have submitted their recommendations. We're on the road to peace."

History is made once! Namsai declaration is one !.



Earlier govts let border issue b/w Assam & Arunachal gather dust but we under guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Hon HM Shri @AmitShah Ji decided to resolve it to have peace for shared growth, prosperity. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2hEO3SjLjS — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 28, 2022

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The CM further claimed that earlier governments led the border issue between Assam and Arunachal to gather dust but under the guidance of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to resolve it to have peace for shared growth, and prosperity in both states.

Notably, both the Arunachal and Assam governments set up 12 regional committees, each for 12 districts following which Regional Committees concluded their deliberations and an agreement has been signed.

The final reports submitted to both state Governments will be then handed over to the Centre for a final evaluation.

Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein had earlier reinforced the commitment of the government towards solving the 7-decade-old border disputes during the second regional meeting.

Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora who is also heading the regional committee of Tinsukia district had also mentioned that the majority of border issues were sorted in principle.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km long border.

After Arunachal Pradesh was made UT in 1972, they complained that several forested tracts in the plains that traditionally belonged to the hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

Assam had to contest the claim after a tripartite committee formed by Arunachal Pradesh upon achieving statehood in 1987 recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. The matter remains in the Supreme Court.



Meanwhile, the basis for the realignment of boundaries by both states is the boundary line which was delineated and signed on 29 topo sheets by the high-powered tripartite committee as the notified boundary in 1980.