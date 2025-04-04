MLAs from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh carried out a joint inspection of the inter-state boundary from Tasamso to Lal Pani on Friday evening, marking a crucial step toward resolving the long-standing border issue.

The delegation was led by Nabam Vivek, MLA of 14th Doimukh Constituency (Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh), and Diganta Ghatowal, MLA of Behali (Assam).

They were accompanied by Deputy Commissioners from Biswanath, Behali, and Papum Pare districts, along with senior officials including the Superintendent of Police (SP) Papum Pare, District Forest Officer (DFO), Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Balijan, and representatives of the Papum Pare District Border People’s Forum.



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The inspection emphasized the need for continued cooperation, mutual respect, and a commitment to a peaceful resolution of the boundary dispute.

Officials highlighted that this initiative aims to foster trust and coordination between the two states while addressing the concerns of border communities.

This marks the first phase of field inspections, with further deliberations expected in the coming weeks to ensure a sustainable and amicable resolution to the boundary issue.