Assam businessman arrested for cheating contractors of Rs 52 lakh in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a Guwahati-based businessman on charges of cheating local contractors of more than Rs 52 lakh in connection with the construction of BSNL mobile phone towers in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old accused, who had been absconding for nearly a year, was apprehended from Guwahati in a joint operation with Assam Police.

West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba informed that the businessman had secured sub-contracts through a company for constructing BSNL towers in Aalo and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Local contractors lodged complaints alleging that despite completing civil works for seven towers, the accused withheld their dues even after receiving full payment from the principal company.



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According to police, the accused had switched off his phone and remained untraceable, evading both complainants and law enforcement agencies. “This arrest is a significant success for police and exposes a wider network of fraudulent dealings in government contracts,” SP Riba said.

The investigation has so far revealed a pattern of fraud involving the company and its associates, with similar complaints surfacing from Papum Pare, Daporijo and other districts. Police have registered a case under sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy, and further investigations are underway to identify others linked to the racket.