An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, D Koteswara Raju, has been suspended following allegations of sexually harassing a female student on campus.

The incident has sparked massive outrage among students, leading to protests demanding strict action against the accused.

According to a handwritten note by the victim, Raju allegedly molested her in his chamber under the pretext of discussing her low marks.

She detailed how he touched her inappropriately and made suggestive remarks, implying that her grades could be "managed" if she complied with his demands. The survivor recounted how he touched her thighs, belly, neck, and lips, forcibly grabbed her, and made inappropriate comments about her body. She managed to escape when a friend called her.

The incident went viral after being shared on social media, prompting Assam Police to take cognizance and assure immediate action.

As anger escalated on campus, students staged demonstrations, demanding Raju’s removal. They accused him of being a repeat offender, citing a previous sexual harassment case against him in 2021, which was dismissed due to a lack of evidence and the complainant’s inability to attend proceedings.



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“This is the second official complaint against him. We do not want such a person to teach us,” a student said.

Under pressure, the NIT administration suspended Raju and initiated an investigation through the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act.

NIT Silchar’s director, Dilip Kumar Baidya, chaired an emergency meeting but remained unavailable for comments, while registrar Ashim Roy’s phone was switched off.

Meanwhile, police officials, including Superintendent Numal Mahatta, confirmed they are in touch with the institute, though no formal complaint has been filed yet.

As the investigation unfolds, students and activists are demanding strict legal action against the professor, ensuring justice for the survivor and accountability within the institution.