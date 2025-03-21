Assam University has officially denied permission for an Iftaar gathering on campus, stating that the institution does not directly involve itself in religious matters and, therefore, cannot permit religious activities on its premises.

Students from the Department of Education had sought approval to host "Daawat-e-Iftaar 2025" at Netaji Subash Mukta Mancha on March 22. In their request, they emphasized that this would be the third consecutive year of the event and assured their commitment to maintaining the peaceful and inclusive spirit that had defined it in previous years.



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Despite their appeal, the university administration rejected the request, citing its policy of institutional neutrality regarding religious events. The decision has sparked discussions, with students expressing disappointment over the denial, especially given past approvals for similar gatherings.

While the administration maintains that its stance is in line with university policies, students continue to urge authorities to reconsider, emphasizing the event’s role in fostering unity and communal harmony.