A Central Reserve Police Force personnel was allegedly stabbed to death while another injured in an attack by two-bike-borne miscreants at Bordumsa along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on September 6.

The deceased CRPF personnel has been identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Both the jawans were posted at 106 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to preliminary reports, two jawans had come to the market area in civil dress when they were allegedly attacked with a knife by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants. The miscreants soon fled from the scene, leaving one dead and another grievously injured.

"Incident happened on Assam Side at Bordumsa Tiniali around 5:35 pm yesterday. Bordumsa Police Station under Assam Police have started the investigation and collected CCTV footage and identified suspects which are from Namsai district. Details have been shared with Arunachal Police and joint ops have been launched under the leadership of Bivas Das Addl SP hq and Hemant Boro SDPO Margherita to nab the accused", said Tinsukia SP while speaking to India TodayNE.

The reason behind the attack is yet unknown. Meanwhile, the injured jawan was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

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