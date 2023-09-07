Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on September 7 morning to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

PM Modi will be discussing future endevours of India's partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

"Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

"PM @narendramodi arrives in Jakarta to participate in @ASEAN related Summits. An opportunity to engage with the leaders of ASEAN and EAS on important regional and global issues," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

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PM Modi stated prior to his departure from New Delhi that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the ASEAN has given the group's ties with New Delhi new life.

PM Modi will participate in the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta.

He will return to Delhi immediately following the meetings, where India will host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.