In a successful operation, Assam Rifles on January 11 apprehended two active ULFA-I cadres while they were attempting to enter India via Arunachal's Lazio.

The two apprehended ULFA-I cadres have been identified as Swayambhu 2nd Lieutenant Manuj Buragohain alias Pramod Axom and Masud Karim Sarkar alias Fatik Axom.

As per official sources, the two cadres were trying to cross the Indo-Myanmar border into India by crossing the border at Lazio in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two cadres are said to have come from ULFA-I's Hachi camp in Myanmar. At present, the two cadres have been handed over to the Khonsa police in Arunachal Pradesh, according to sources.

Also read : Assam governement denies Congress overnight stay permission during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'