Assam youth shot dead in Roing, Arunachal; accused identified

In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam was shot dead in Roing, located in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Pegu, son of Kamaleswar Pegu from Borajuli village, 1 No. Bogisuti under Jinjia Police Station in Biswanath district, Assam.

According to preliminary information, Shankar Pegu was allegedly shot with a pistol by one Tadar Bhai, a resident of Sagalee in Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh. The motive behind the fatal shooting is yet to be ascertained.



Also Read: Arunachal para-athletes shine at 7th International Para Athletics Championship

Authorities from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are coordinating in the investigation. Further details are awaited as police probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The killing has sparked concern among locals, and calls for swift justice have emerged from both sides of the state border.