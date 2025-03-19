Central President of Assam-based Hindu body Kutumba Suraksha Samiti, Satya Ranjan Borah, in a strongly worded statement, expressed deep concerns over the rising influence of Christian missionaries in the Northeast, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at a press conference at Jorhat Press Club alongside key office bearers, Borah claimed that this growing trend threatens India's sovereignty, secularism, and indigenous traditions.

He argued that ever since the British East India Company took control of Assam, the cultural fabric of the region has been systematically altered through colonial policies and missionary activities.

He pointed out that the first Assamese newspaper, Orunudoi, was strategically used by Christian missionaries to spread religious beliefs under the guise of journalism.

Additionally, he noted that the Holy Bible, rather than an indigenous literary work, was the first book to be printed in Assamese.



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Borah stated that the influence of missionaries has led to significant religious conversions in the Northeast, resulting in the fragmentation of the region, with Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland emerging as Christian-majority states. He alleged that Arunachal Pradesh is now the next target of what he described as an orchestrated effort to diminish Sanatan Dharma and indigenous faiths.

He further claimed that missionary activities have contributed to ethnic tensions in Manipur and that non-Christian indigenous communities in Meghalaya face discrimination, including restrictions on Hindu rituals at places like Mawjymbuin Cave near Mawsynram. He also alleged that business activities are being hindered for non-Christians in the state.

Expressing alarm over reports of attempts to declare Arunachal Pradesh a Christian state, Borah questioned how such a move could be considered in a secular nation like India. He argued that if India guarantees freedom of religion for all, then indigenous Sanatanis should not face restrictions while missionaries operate freely.

The Kutumba Suraksha Samiti has called for strict government intervention, including the withdrawal of Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) benefits from individuals who convert to Christianity. Borah emphasized that religious neutrality must be maintained in missionary-run schools, demanding that Christian symbols be removed from educational institutions if they fail to respect this principle.

Quoting Article 51(a) of the Indian Constitution, Borah urged citizens to preserve India’s rich cultural heritage and warned that unchecked conversions could put the country’s pluralistic identity at risk. He called for decisive government action to protect indigenous communities and prevent further religious imbalance in the region.