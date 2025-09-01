Banderdewa police bust inter-state bike-lifting gang, recover 3 stolen two-wheelers

Banderdewa Police on Sunday cracked down on an inter-state bike-lifting racket, recovering three stolen two-wheelers and apprehending four accused following an overnight naka checking operation at the Banderdewa check gate.

The operation began when a Yamaha R15 motorcycle sped past the naka point without stopping, while a scooty rider failed to produce valid documents and a Royal Enfield Hunter made a suspicious U-turn. The scooty rider, identified as Nobo Gohain alias Nobo Hussain of Sootea, Assam, was later detained and confessed to being part of a two-wheeler theft gang, leading police to recover the abandoned Royal Enfield near DTNT petrol pump.

Acting on further leads, police apprehended Marli Gadi of Pakke Kesang, Arunachal Pradesh, who was riding the Yamaha R15, and Md. Ricky Ahmed of Biswanath, Assam, who was riding the Royal Enfield Hunter. Sustained interrogation revealed that another stolen Yamaha R15 had been hidden in Assam. A team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, OC Banderdewa Police Station, recovered the bike from Pradyup Bhuyan of Sootea, Assam, who was also taken into custody.



Also Read: Arunachal: Officials conduct surprise checks to ensure Hygiene Standards in Nampong

In total, three stolen two-wheelers — a Yamaha R15, a Royal Enfield Hunter and a scooty — were recovered, and four accused persons were arrested. The case has been handed over to Naharlagun Police Station, where a complaint regarding the stolen Royal Enfield was already registered. Police said more recoveries are likely as interrogation continues.

Superintendent of Police, ICR, Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, urged citizens to lock their vehicles securely, carry valid documents, and immediately report any suspicious activities related to vehicle theft to the nearest police station.