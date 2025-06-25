BJP announces new state office bearers for Arunachal for 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its new list of state office bearers for Arunachal Pradesh for the year 2025, as per a statement issued by State BJP President Kaling Moyong.

The party has appointed six vice presidents, two general secretaries, and six state secretaries, among others, in a bid to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of key political activities.

Vice Presidents:

Zingnu Namchoom (MLA, Namsai)

Dungeoli Libang (Upper Siang)

Tarh Soping and Shakuntala Taying (Papum Pare)

Higam Lovi Angu (West Siang)

Ashok Sangchoju (Bichom)

General Secretaries:

Tadar Niglar (Papum Pare)

Junty Singpho (Changlang)

State Secretaries:

Taring Tiri (Papum Pare)

Pankhu Wangsu (Tirap)

Takhe Yana (Lower Subansiri)



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Ritemso Manyu (Anjaw)

Lori Mugli (Upper Subansiri)

Joram Tat (Keyi Panyor)

Other Key Appointments:

Vinay Kr. Gupta – Treasurer

Amit Kumar Pandey – Joint Treasurer

Beli Gadi (West Siang) – Office Secretary

Likha Nari (Papum Pare) – IT In-charge

Mutchu Mithi (MLA, Lower Dibang Valley) – Chief Spokesperson

Dolang Tako (Kra Daadi) – Media Convenor In-charge

The new appointments reflect the party's effort to ensure regional representation and organisational efficiency across Arunachal Pradesh.