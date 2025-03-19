In response to a series of protests by the Christian community and strong opposition voiced by Christian MLAs in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its outreach efforts to defend the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

As part of this strategy, BJP leaders, including Ministers and MLAs, are engaging with district-level party workers and the public to highlight the significance of the Act. One such event took place at Waii International Hotel, Itanagar, where Urban Affairs and Housing Minister Balo Raja and Tali MLA Jikke Tako, who also serves as Advisor to the Home Minister (Power), led discussions on the issue.

The interaction session, organized jointly by 18-Palin Mandal and 20-Tali Mandal, saw active participation from BJP leaders, including the President of BJP Kra Daadi District, Mandal Presidents of Tali and Palin, BJP Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, and other party Karyakartas.



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The BJP’s initiative comes amid rising tensions over the APFRA, 1978, which has been a contentious issue, with sections of the Christian community arguing that it restricts religious freedom, while the BJP maintains that it is essential to prevent forced religious conversions.

The party’s outreach program aims to counter opposition narratives and reinforce its stance on the law, emphasizing that the Act is intended to protect indigenous faiths and prevent coercive religious conversions. The discussions held at the event focused on clarifying misconceptions, strengthening party unity, and preparing grassroots workers to engage with the public on the matter.

With political and social debates intensifying, BJP leaders are expected to hold similar interactions across multiple districts in the coming weeks to solidify support for the APFRA, 1978, ahead of the state’s upcoming elections.