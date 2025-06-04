The 35th Pangin BJP Mandal convened a significant meeting on 3rd June 2025 at Lileng village, under the leadership of Tani Taki, Mandal President. The meeting addressed several pressing issues, including a recent incident involving a local MLA and ongoing developmental projects. Members sought to chart a path forward amidst these challenges.

One of the critical resolutions adopted during the meeting was the condemnation of an attempted mob lynching incident on 27th May 2025. The target of this attack was Ojing Tasing, a local MLA and Minister in the Arunachal Pradesh government. The Mandal expressed strong disapproval of the actions taken by unruly protestors, emphasising the need for maintaining law and order and protecting elected officials from such violent acts.

In addition to condemning the violence, the 35th Pangin BJP Mandal resolved to ensure discipline among its members. It declared that any party members found engaging in anti-party or anti-developmental activities would face appropriate actions. This resolution aims to reinforce party unity and uphold the values and objectives of the BJP within the region.



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The meeting also focused on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which has been recognised as a National Project. The Mandal agreed to proceed with a Pre-Feasibility Report for the project. To support this initiative, an awareness campaign is planned to inform the affected areas about the project's potential impacts and benefits. Senior leaders and party members will spearhead this effort to ensure comprehensive public understanding and engagement.

Furthermore, the Mandal urged the government to take strict action against government employees or honourarium recipients who violate government orders or incite anti-developmental activities. This appeal reflects the party's commitment to fostering a constructive environment for development in the region.

The resolutions passed in the meeting highlight the Mandal's focus on addressing immediate concerns while laying the groundwork for long-term development. By tackling issues such as disciplinary actions and project awareness, the BJP aims to maintain its influence and drive positive change in the Siang District.