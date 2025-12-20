BJP sweeps Anjaw panchayat elections, women candidates secure emphatic mandate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered an impressive performance in the panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, a strategic border region adjoining China and Myanmar, with all its women candidates registering decisive victories.

BJP candidates Chenumlu Khamblai from Hawai South, Barum Masong from Hawai North, Gogrem Hagabre from Changlagam Block, and Alemsi Kri from Manchal Block won their respective panchayat seats with emphatic mandates, reflecting the party’s growing grassroots presence in the remote district. The party’s tally was further strengthened as Mantaw Bellai was elected unopposed from the Hayuliang–Goiliang segment.



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Local MLA from Hayuliang and Minister for Women and Child Development, Science and Technology, Dasanglu Pul, congratulated the victorious candidates and described the outcome of the panchayat elections as a clear endorsement of the BJP’s leadership and development-oriented agenda in Anjaw.

Pul said the BJP’s strong showing in the panchayat polls reflected the faith, unity and vibrant democratic spirit of the people of the district. Expressing gratitude to voters, she thanked them for their trust, love and unwavering support, and said the decisive mandate would further strengthen the party’s resolve to work with dedication, honesty and responsibility.

She added that the focus would remain on inclusive development, progress and the welfare of every village and citizen, and called for collective efforts to move Anjaw towards a stronger and brighter future through empowered local self-governance.