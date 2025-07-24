BRO accelerates road projects to Yarlung tri-junction in Arunachal’s Shi-Yomi district

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Brahmank headquartered at Raneghat in Pasighat, East Siang, is pushing ahead to complete critical road and bridge infrastructure along the Indo-Tibet border, including the strategic Yarlung tri-junction in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district.

BRO’s Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, S.C. Looniya, provided a detailed update on ongoing construction during a presentation, confirming that the works are progressing in “mission mode” with a clear target of completion within the next two years.

Key projects currently underway include the road link from Tongkorla to Yarlung tri-junction, where consistent progress is being made on major bridge components. Similarly, aggressive work is ongoing on the Kaying-Tato road, with the aim of extending National Highway-13 deeper into the remote and border-sensitive region of Tato.

Among the significant undertakings:

Excavation work for a 140-ft steel modular bridge at 2.225 km on the Yarlung tri-junction road.



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Formation cutting (FMN) on the same route.

Construction of key bridges at Enda Sokong, Lensang Nallah (Tangkorla-Yarlung), and Shene (Tato-Mechuka).

Wet Mix Macadam (WMM) works underway on the Kaying-Tato stretch under Job No. 108/230.

These developments are vital for enhancing connectivity, troop mobility, and civilian access in Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude border districts. The BRO, operating in some of India’s most difficult terrain, plays a critical role in strategic infrastructure development near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Chief Engineer S.C. Looniya, widely recognized for his leadership, has also been at the forefront of initiatives to boost welfare and morale among BRO personnel deployed in remote locations.

With growing geopolitical importance attached to border infrastructure, the timely completion of these projects is expected to significantly bolster India’s strategic preparedness in the eastern Himalayas.

