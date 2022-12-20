The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is ramping up infrastructure development in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by building roads, tunnels and even enhancing the mobile connectivity in these states, informed Brig Raman Kumar, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak. The infrastructure is being built as part of Project Vartak.

The Border Roads Organisation is developing all road networks in border areas of western Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh. Two tunnels – Sela and Nechipur are under construction as vehicular movement becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall in winter.

Additionally, efforts are being undertaken by the Border roads organisation to connect far-flung areas of Tawang district and contribute to the socio-economic development of this area.

Apart from road connectivity, the Centre is working to strengthen mobile connectivity in Tawang and other bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

While the Nechiphu tunnel is nearing completion, the Sela Pass tunnel will be finished in 5-6 months, according to officials.

The 500-metre-long 'D-shaped, Single Tube Double Lane' Nechiphu tunnel in the West Kameng district, located at a height of 5700 feet on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, is nearing completion.

One significant feature of the tunnel will be that it will facilitate traffic in extremely foggy conditions, which has been a challenge for general traffic and military convoys for many decades. Furthermore, it will be equipped with modern lighting and safety features, allowing for two-way traffic.

Notably, the Indian and the Chinese forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat in the Tawang district, one of the regions, where the massive infrastructure ramp-up is underway. The PLA soldiers from China intruded to try to capture a 17,000-foot peak on the Indian side, but Indian Army soldiers chased them away, according to an undated video.

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