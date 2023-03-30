The Union Government of India on March 29 remained non-committed on giving the Special Category Status to any state, stating that the fourteenth Finance Commission has not made any differentiation between the general and special category.

V Vijayasai Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress, asked the Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, in writing whether the government had stated that no state would receive special category status going forward.

He stated, "In the horizontal distribution of shareable taxes among the states, the Fourteenth Finance Commission (FFC) had not made any distinction between states of general category and states of special category."

The minister stated that the Union government had decided, in accordance with the FFC's recommendations, to shift 42% of net shareable taxes to the states for the years 2015-20.

He said the equivalent has likewise been held by the Fifteenth Money Commission at 41% (1% changed because of making of UT of Jammu and Kashmir) for the period 2020-21 and 2021-26.

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