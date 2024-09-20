The All-India Chakma Students Union (AICSU) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing communal violence against Indigenous communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, urging immediate intervention from the Indian government.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, AICSU highlighted that since 19th September, the situation has escalated dramatically, resulting in at least five confirmed deaths among Adivasis, hundreds injured, and over 200 houses destroyed. The violence has been linked to a recent rally, “March for Identity,” where approximately 40,000 peaceful protesters demanded constitutional recognition of their rights.

The unrest erupted following the death of Md Mamun, a Bengali Muslim settler, who allegedly died while fleeing after committing theft. This incident has been used as a pretext for violent reprisals against the Indigenous population, with reports of Bengali settlers launching attacks under the protection of the Bangladesh Army. Eyewitness accounts detail the Army’s involvement, including indiscriminate firing on protestors, leading to further casualties among the Adivasi community.

AICSU President Shyamal Bikash Chakma condemned the violence, stating, “The state of Bangladesh and its Muslim fanatics treat Indigenous Peoples as sub-humans, showing complete disregard for their lives.” As the attacks continue, many Indigenous villagers are reportedly fleeing into forests, facing severe shortages of food, water, and shelter.

The AICSU has called for urgent international attention to prevent further loss of life and to uphold the rights of Indigenous communities in Bangladesh. The organization urges the Indian government to take decisive action to address this critical humanitarian crisis.

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