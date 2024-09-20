Pradyot Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha party, expressed deep concern regarding recent violent attacks on indigenous communities in Khagrachari, Bangladesh. In a Twitter post, Debbarma condemned the arson that destroyed over 100 houses and shops belonging to the indigenous communities on September 19, allegedly perpetrated by illegal Muslim plain settlers with the complicity of local Bangladesh Army personnel.

“The recent attacks on our indigenous brothers and sisters in Khagrachari and other parts of Bangladesh is deeply concerning. My party has always advocated for the rights of minorities in India, and we urge the Government of Bangladesh to extend similar protections for its minorities,” Debbarma posted.

The recent attacks on our indigenous brothers and sisters in Khagrachari and other parts of Bangladesh is deeply concerning.

Me and my party has always spoken for the rights of the minorities in India and we hope that the Govt. of Bangladesh will follow the same policy for… pic.twitter.com/LsxYZH1Tmh — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) September 20, 2024

The violence in Khagrachari occurred in the Boalkhali and Dighinala Sadar areas, with reports indicating that the arson started around 5 PM local time. Suhas Chakma, Director of the Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), condemned the incident, attributing the lawlessness to a lack of governmental oversight following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. “The Bangladesh Army, which was given magisterial powers by Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus on September 17, facilitated the burning of Chakma properties, leaving no Chakma left in the Dighinala Sadar area,” he said.

Debbarma also called on the Indian government to reassess its policies and closely monitor developments in Bangladesh, given its proximity to Tripura.

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