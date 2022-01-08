ITANAGAR: A massive fire engulfed the City Mission School at Dokum Colony of Itanagar capital of Arunachal Pradesh, damaging lakhs worth of property.

Many quarters of the famous residential school of Itanagar turned into ashes yesterday night.

The academic block, principal’s quarters, office, kitchen, toilets and girls hostel of the City Mission School were reduced to ashes by the time the fire brigade reached the spot.

According to the school owner Joram Minu, the fire started between 1 and 2 am. “And by 4 am, it had engulfed most of the structures,” he informed, adding that only the boys’ hostel could be saved.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported as the students are on their winter break.

“Nothing could be saved as the fire was massive. Even the students’ belongings have been burnt as they had gone home taking only a few things,” the owner of City Mission School said.

Ruling out chances of electric short circuit as the lights had been off, the school authority said it suspected arson. “One of the windows of the boys’ hostel was broken and a bed was burnt. The miscreants might have tried to burn down the boys’ hostel as well but the fire somehow did not spread,” Joram said.

Itanagar police station officer in-charge Phassang Simi informed that a case of arson has been registered in this connection under Section 436/427 of the Indian Panel Code.

“We will conduct an investigation according to the allegation made by the school authority,” inspector Simi said.

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