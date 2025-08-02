Cleaning streets, preserving identity: Roing’s Idu Mishmi initiative wins praise

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised a pioneering initiative by the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) in Roing, which seamlessly weaves civic duty with cultural preservation. In a social media post, Khandu commended the effort, saying, “Something meaningful is taking place in Roing,” and hailed DUDA for “leading with both purpose and creativity.”

Roing, the headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley district, has become a model of innovative governance where garbage collection vehicles have replaced loudspeakers playing music with recorded messages in the Idu Mishmi language—an indigenous dialect recognised by UNESCO as “definitely endangered.” The initiative delivers daily sanitation messages while reviving a language spoken by fewer than 12,000 people.

Describing the effort as “a simple yet thoughtful shift that connects cleanliness with cultural preservation,” Khandu noted how routine government services can become platforms for identity affirmation and pride. The messages broadcast during waste collection rounds not only encourage people to keep their surroundings clean but also amplify the value of local language and heritage.



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The Idu Mishmi community, mostly residing in Lower Dibang Valley, now hears their native tongue resonating across public spaces—an everyday reminder of their rich cultural roots. The initiative has won praise for its dual impact: strengthening sanitation awareness and revitalising indigenous linguistic heritage.

Khandu’s endorsement boosts momentum for this first-of-its-kind model in the region, urging other districts to consider culturally anchored innovations in public service delivery. “This shows how governance and grassroots creativity can go hand in hand,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, highlighted Roing during his Mann Ki Baat address on July 27, citing the town as an example of how local solutions can tackle environmental challenges. “There was a time when waste management was a big issue in Roing. The people took responsibility. The Green Roing Initiative began, and now a park has been created from recycled waste,” Modi said.

Roing’s unique campaign proves that even garbage trucks can carry more than waste—they can carry the legacy of a language and the spirit of a community forward.