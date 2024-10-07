Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for collaboration with Australia to enhance the skill development of Arunachal Pradesh’s workforce. During a meeting on Sunday with Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, Khandu emphasized the need for skilled trainers to support the state’s long-term development, particularly in sectors such as construction, infrastructure, and hydropower.

Khandu highlighted the state's ongoing infrastructure projects, pointing to hydropower as a key area requiring specialized human resources. He stressed the importance of equipping local youth with global-level skills through training provided by experienced professionals.

Philip Green expressed Australia’s readiness to collaborate, praising Arunachal Pradesh’s peaceful environment and cultural diversity. He assured that Australia would facilitate partnerships to promote skill development in the state.

The meeting, attended by Australian Consul General Hugh Boylan and Vice-Consul Harriet White, concluded with optimism about future cooperation in equipping the state's youth with advanced skills for global competitiveness.

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