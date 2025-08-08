CM Pema Khandu inaugurates Arunachal Patients’ Guest House in Vellore

In a landmark move to ease the hardships of patients travelling out of state for medical treatment, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh Patients’ Guest House at Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The facility is specifically aimed at accommodating patients from the state undergoing prolonged treatment at the renowned Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

Describing the initiative as “pro-people” and “long-overdue,” CM Khandu said the guest house addresses a persistent demand from patients and their families who face financial stress while seeking medical care far from home. “This is a sincere effort by a pro-people Government to stand with our citizens during their most difficult times,” the Chief Minister remarked during the virtual event.

As per CMC records, an average of 466 patients from Arunachal Pradesh visit the hospital every month—totaling over 5,500 annually. Recognizing this growing need, the state government moved quickly to establish a low-cost and comfortable facility for them.



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Located at Gandhinagar, just 4 km from CMC Vellore, the guest house is being run by the General Administration Department (GAD) in collaboration with M/s Blossom Hospitality Services under a three-year Memorandum of Understanding. The arrangement is modeled after the existing cancer patient guest house in Mumbai and will continue until a permanent facility is constructed on land already allocated by the Department of Health.

The newly launched facility comprises 28 rooms—15 air-conditioned and 13 non-air-conditioned—priced at Rs. 600 and Rs. 400 per night respectively. All rooms are equipped with self-cooking options, along with shared kitchens and dining spaces, ensuring a homely and hygienic environment for recovering patients and their caretakers.

CM Khandu also assured that the government will continue to support poor patients through the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAY), which offers financial assistance for medical treatment.

The initiative is being widely welcomed across the state as a meaningful step in reducing the emotional and economic burden of serious illness on vulnerable families.