Dalai Lama deserves Bharat Ratna, says Arunachal CM; to push Centre seeking honour

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly backed conferring the Bharat Ratna on Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama, calling it a rightful recognition of his contributions to India's ancient Nalanda tradition and the preservation of Tibetan Buddhism.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Khandu confirmed he will soon write to the central government formally recommending the Dalai Lama for India’s highest civilian award. “His Holiness has played a very vital role in preserving and promoting the ancient Nalanda tradition, which is from our own country,” Khandu said.

Referring to the ongoing campaign by a group of parliamentarians supporting the honour for the Tibetan leader, Khandu praised the Dalai Lama's role in reviving Indian-origin Buddhist traditions across the Himalayan belt — from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. He pointed out that after the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1959, the Dalai Lama brought with him the core traditions of Tibetan Buddhism, establishing major monastic centres in India, particularly in the south, which have since served as learning hubs for monks from the Indian Himalayan region.

“From the 8th century, Nalanda scholars carried Indian Buddhism to Tibet. Tibetan Buddhism emerged as a fusion of India’s Nalanda teachings and Tibet’s Bon religion. Today, the Dalai Lama is a living embodiment of that heritage,” he said.



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On China's claims over the selection of the next Dalai Lama, the chief minister dismissed Beijing’s assertions, stating, “China has no locus standi. Tibetan Buddhism isn’t even practised in mainland China. The institution of the Dalai Lama is rooted in the Tibetan and Himalayan Buddhist communities, not in Beijing’s politics.”

Speaking about the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebration on July 6 in Dharamshala, Khandu described it as “historic,” with participation from across India and the world, including diplomats and foreign guests. He added that despite age and a recent knee surgery, the Dalai Lama remains mentally sharp and continues to inspire millions.

Commenting on the question of succession, Khandu noted that the Gaden Phodrang Trust will manage the process of identifying the next Dalai Lama, a centuries-old tradition that will begin only after the passing of the current one. “There is no urgency. The process will follow strict religious protocols. Even speculation about a female Dalai Lama has been acknowledged,” he added.

Khandu joins a growing chorus across India and abroad in demanding the Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who has lived in exile in India since 1959. Notably, three foreign-born individuals — Mother Teresa, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, and Nelson Mandela — have previously received the Bharat Ratna.