DC Papum Pare inaugurates Teacher Training Programme on NCF-FS 2022 at DIET Naharlagun

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Naharlagun, launched the Second Phase of the 4-Day Orientation Programme on the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022.

The programme, running from August 18 to 21, aims to strengthen the pedagogical skills of 40 pre-primary and primary teachers from Papum Pare district in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The orientation was formally inaugurated by Vishaka Yadav (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Yupia, in the presence of Nabam Hina Doriak, DPC, Itanagar Capital Complex, and P.T. Riba, Principal, DIET Naharlagun.



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Addressing the gathering, Yadav emphasised the importance of effective classroom implementation of training and called upon teachers to act as facilitators of learning rather than mere transmitters of knowledge. She urged participants to innovate, be creative in their approach, and utilise Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs) to enhance classroom engagement. She also assured periodic monitoring to ensure the training translates into improved practices at the grassroots level.

P.T. Riba expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for her encouragement and highlighted the active participation of teachers in Phase-I of the programme held earlier this month.

As part of the inaugural session, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the ECCE room and arts and crafts gallery, where the creative use of locally available materials was showcased. Students from PSTE also performed a Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) activity, reflecting DIET’s commitment to holistic and quality education.

The 4-day programme, conducted by trained lecturers of DIET Naharlagun, is expected to significantly contribute to strengthening foundational education across Papum Pare district.

