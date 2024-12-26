In a historic move blending traditional wisdom with modern wellness, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the first-ever Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath at Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda) in Namsai District on Wednesday.

The initiative, envisioned by Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa, Abbot of Kongmu Kham Monastery, highlights the region's cultural richness and ancient medicinal practices.

Speaking at the event, Mein praised the visionary effort, emphasizing its community-oriented approach. “This herbal sauna bath is not just a wellness practice; it is a reflection of our ancient traditions and knowledge. It offers medicated steam therapy using aromatic herbs that can alleviate common ailments like colds, improve sleep, and promote overall relaxation,” he remarked.



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What sets this sauna apart is its universal accessibility—offered free of charge to all, regardless of age. Utilizing an indigenous technique, the sauna generates herbal steam that provides a holistic healing experience, distinct from conventional sauna baths.

Mein commended Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa for his dedication to preserving Tai Khamti traditions and for introducing such an invaluable wellness resource to the community.

“Such initiatives not only enhance the health and well-being of our people but also reaffirm the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage for future generations,” he said.

The Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath is expected to gain widespread recognition for its therapeutic and cultural significance. As a symbol of regional pride, it marks a milestone in integrating traditional healing practices into the modern wellness landscape.