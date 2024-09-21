Harish Bali, one of India's top YouTubers and the creator of the popular travel channel Visa2explore, recently concluded a five-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state as a hub for adventure and nature tourism.

During his visit, Bali explored key destinations such as Anini in the Dibang Valley, Roing in Lower Dibang, Pasighat in East Siang, and Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district. His tour aimed to create promotional videos to showcase Arunachal's untouched landscapes and rich cultural diversity.

In an interview with India Today NE, Bali emphasized the immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh as a top tourist destination in India, citing its pristine natural beauty and the cultural diversity of its 26 tribes, 100 sub-tribes, and 80 languages.



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He described the state as one of the most offbeat yet rewarding places to visit, offering a unique experience of traditions, cultures, and hospitality.

Harish Bali started his Visa2explore channel in 2017 to share his passion for travel and food. His engaging vlogs provide practical tips on travel, including time, distance, itineraries, and must-visit spots, making them both informative and entertaining.

The channel has grown significantly, with over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 177k followers on Instagram.

Bali encouraged all travelers to visit Arunachal Pradesh to experience its unique topography and the warm hospitality of the local tribal communities.