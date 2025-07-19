DISHA meeting reviews progress of centrally sponsored schemes in Arunachal East

The 1st quarter District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Meeting for 2025 was held today at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall, Roing, bringing together key elected representatives and officials from districts under the Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency.

The meeting was attended by MP Tapir Gao, Minister Dasanglu Pul (WCD), MLAs Mutchu Mithi (Roing), Puinnyo Apum (Dambuk), Tojir Kadu (Nari-Koyu), Ninong Ering (Pasighat-West), Tapi Darang (Pasighat-East), Oken Tayeng (Mebo), Oni Panyang (Mariyang-Geku), Mohesh Chai (Tezu), Laisam Simai (Nampong), Chakat Aboh (Khonsa-West), and Thangwang Wangham (Longding-Pumao), along with ZPCs, DCs, DPOs, and district officials.

A comprehensive presentation on the implementation status of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and infrastructure projects was given by Lower Dibang Valley DC Fwwrman Brahma, followed by a detailed discussion and adoption of key resolutions.

Addressing the gathering, MP Tapir Gao emphasised the importance of the DISHA platform for elected leaders to reassess their efforts and ensure that benefits genuinely reach the intended beneficiaries. He urged authorities to expedite the registration process under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) to ensure the timely disbursal of benefits.



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The MP also questioned Lead Banks about their loan disbursement performance under credit-linked subsidy schemes, directing them to maintain a healthy Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio. He stressed that public savings must be effectively channelled to support youth entrepreneurship and job creation at the local level.

Gao highlighted the Centre’s focus on organic farming and raised concerns over the widespread use of weedicides to clear agricultural land. He warned that such practices harm food quality and disrupt ecological balance, urging districts to enforce preventive measures.

In a strong directive, he instructed all Deputy Commissioners to conduct inspections of private schools to ensure compliance with regulations. Hostel facilities, both in government and private schools, are to be strictly monitored, and non-compliant ones recommended for closure.

The session saw active participation from MLAs who reviewed district-wise data, discussed challenges in CSS implementation, and engaged in resolving critical issues. Key resolutions from the meeting are set to guide administrative action in the coming quarter.