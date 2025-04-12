In a significant breakthrough, the Itanagar District Police intercepted a drug possession case at the main gate of the Civil Secretariat around 1:00 PM on April 11.

The accused, 53-year-old Pankaj Lahkar from Nalbari, Assam—employed as a Dak Runner in the Power Department—was caught carrying 46.11 grams of ganja during routine security checks.

The contraband, concealed in a black polythene and grey cloth bag, was discovered during frisking led by Head Constable Tago Nguki.



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The police team, supervised by Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, swiftly acted under the leadership of SDPO Kengo Dirchi. Seizure was conducted in the presence of two under secretaries from the Secretariat.

SP Singh commended the team's efficiency and reiterated the force’s commitment to a drug-free Itanagar.

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the narcotics and any related network.