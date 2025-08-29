Drug peddler nabbed with suspected heroin in Itanagar’s Panchali area

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Niti Vihar Police arrested a 21-year-old suspected drug peddler from the Panchali area of Itanagar and seized heroin vials from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Takhe Tasso, OC Niti Vihar Police Station, conducted a raid in the presence of local witnesses. The accused, identified as Nobu Lamnio of East Kameng district and currently residing in Panchali, was found with 39 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 5.65 grams.



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A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, and the investigation has been handed over to SI Tejab Tadar. Police said efforts are underway to track down the accused’s suppliers and accomplices.

Capital Police reiterated their appeal to citizens, especially the youth, to stay away from drugs and to report any suspicious activities. Authorities stressed that drugs destroy lives and families, and stringent action will be taken against offenders.