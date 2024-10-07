External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed recent reports of a Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh during an interactive session in the capital on Saturday. He challenged the basis of claims suggesting that China had crossed the border as far back as 1959, asserting that India maintains a strong patrolling presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

Jaishankar said, "In fact, the patrolling pattern for the last five to ten years does not exhibit a marked change," reaffirming India’s commitment to its territorial sovereignty. He highlighted that China has long claimed Arunachal Pradesh as its own, having renamed numerous places within the Indian territory. In April, China issued a list of 30 locations in Arunachal Pradesh, an action India countered vigorously, asserting that such attempts to impose invented names do not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

Speaking during the 'Man ki Baat' program, Jaishankar addressed the need for robust foreign policy relationships to withstand political transitions. "Political changes occur in every country, sometimes smoothly and at other times disruptively," he noted, emphasizing the importance of cultivating strong international ties.

Jaishankar is set to lead an Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on October 15-16, marking the first high-level visit to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

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