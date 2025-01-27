Air Marshal Surat Singh, AVSM, VM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force (IAF), Shillong, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The meeting centred on enhancing air connectivity, optimizing the operational readiness of Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs), and fostering youth participation in the defence forces.

The Governor emphasized the critical importance of fully activating ALGs in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure their dual use for military operations and civilian purposes. He pointed out that the optimized utilization of these ALGs could significantly boost connectivity and tourism, particularly in the state’s remote and hard-to-reach areas. He also proposed leveraging the Indian Air Force’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) infrastructure to facilitate civilian helicopter services.



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Highlighting the challenges posed by the region's geography, especially during the monsoon season, the Governor urged the Air Marshal to maintain high levels of preparedness for disaster response. He underscored the need for IAF squadrons to be ready to handle evacuations, deliver relief supplies, and respond to medical emergencies, particularly as road blockages and landslides are common during the rainy season.

The Governor further suggested that the Eastern Air Command initiate awareness campaigns to encourage youth from Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Air Force, fostering local representation in the armed forces and inspiring the next generation to contribute to national defence.

Air Marshal Surat Singh assured the Governor that these suggestions would be taken up at the appropriate levels within the defence establishment. He reiterated the IAF’s commitment to working closely with the Arunachal Pradesh government to address the challenges of the region and enhance connectivity and security.

The meeting highlighted the shared vision of the Indian Air Force and the state government in addressing Arunachal Pradesh’s unique challenges, reinforcing the spirit of cooperation for the region's development and security.