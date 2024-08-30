Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday inaugurated a new library block at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and urged journalists to cultivate the habit of reading to enhance their professional skills.

Sona emphasized the importance of developing reading habits from an early age, stating that reading broadens the mind and equips professionals with the knowledge necessary to excel in their fields.

He expressed hope that the new library would serve as a key resource for journalists, promoting a culture of continuous learning within the press community.

Information and Public Relations (IPR) secretary Nyali Ete recommended digitizing the new library to make it more accessible to all and called on journalists to maintain ethical standards in their reporting.



Also Read: Arunachal: CBI concludes probe in APPSC exam leak with third chargesheet

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president Y D Thongchi praised the APC as one of the best in the country and expressed gratitude to the state government for providing funds to construct the new building.

He suggested that APC leaders acquire books on various tribes from the state research department to enrich the library's collection.

APC president Dodum Yangfo reflected on the press club’s growth and informed that the new library would offer a wide range of books on diverse subjects and be open to all club members, including students from mass communication departments of various colleges and universities.

Yangfo also announced plans to organize periodic reading sessions with the support of APLS. The day also saw Sona, Thongchi, Ete, Smart City Itanagar CEO Dahey Sangno and Padma Shri Mamang Dai being inducted as honorary members of the APC.

Also present at the occasion were Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno, general secretary Sonam Jelly, vice president Ranju Dodum, APC general secretary Damien Lepcha, vice-president Bengia Ajum, senior journalists and representatives from media houses across the state.