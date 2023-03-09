In an unfortunate fire mishap, a fire accident occurred near RKM Hospital Complex of Ganga Itanagar wherein four of SPT barracks were burnt down completely.

Further, five houses of the Arunachal police reserve battalion burnt down into ashes in the capital and the fire also partially damaged 1 barrack and 1 Extended OBT house.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso also visited the spot for taking updates on the incident.

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DC Capital Itanagar Sachin Rana, IAS informed that District Administration has processed the immediate relief as per the policy of the State government and the same would be credited to the account of the house owner through PFMS mode.

Earlier in October 2022, more than 700 shops were burnt to ashes after a massive fire broke out in the Naharlagun area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar.

The reason for the fire is still not known. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

According to sources, the fire engulfed only 2 shops in the initial two hours, but it spread when the fire department failed to control the fire.