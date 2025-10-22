Foot and Mouth Disease hits Mithuns, JE confirmed in pigs in Arunachal’s West Siang

An outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) among Mithuns and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in pigs has been reported in Kamba Circle of West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday, October 22.

Eighteen Mithuns (Bos frontalis) have died due to FMD, prompting the district administration to impose a ban on the transportation and sale of meat from all hooved animals, including Mithuns, pigs, cattle, and sheep. To contain the spread, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has set up a quarantine gate at Wak village, on the Aalo-Kamba-Mechuka Road, which marks the boundary between Aalo and Kamba Circles.

Dr. T. Kamchi, leading the investigation, said the measures are critical as FMD spreads rapidly among hooved animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs, and Mithuns—a bovine species of both cultural and economic significance in the state. The department is receiving assistance from volunteers of the Tani Ao Mithun Farmers Welfare Society.



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Meanwhile, Japanese Encephalitis has been confirmed in pigs in Kamba Circle. The disease was first detected in Libu Bene village and is spreading to nearby villages. JE-related pig deaths have also been reported in Gemo Tali village, where no FMD cases among Mithuns have been recorded. The disease confirmation came from the ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), Bengaluru.

The department continues to implement treatment and preventive measures to contain both diseases, Dr. Kamchi added. The quarantine will remain in place until further notice.