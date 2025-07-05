Fresh push for ‘vocal for local’: Arunachal flags off farm produce for border forces

In a landmark initiative aimed at boosting local agriculture and supporting India’s frontline forces, the first consignment of fresh vegetables was dispatched on Thursday to the 59th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed at Nafra in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bichom district.

The consignment was officially flagged off by Bichom Deputy Commissioner Bopai Puroik under the banner of "Mission Arun Himveer", a collaborative effort between the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB) and the ITBP.

“This is a proud moment for our district. Mission Arun Himveer will serve as a bridge between our hardworking farmers and the brave personnel safeguarding our borders,” said Puroik during the flag-off event.

The initiative aims to establish a long-term supply chain of fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry from local farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations (FPOs), and cooperatives to ITBP personnel posted in remote and high-altitude areas.



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Mission Arun Himveer was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the ITBP and APAMB. Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office said the mission is designed to promote self-reliance, regional economic development, and improved welfare for troops.

By reducing logistical reliance on long supply lines and middlemen, the initiative ensures timely delivery, fair pricing, and better quality produce for the security forces. In return, local agricultural communities gain access to a stable and institutional market.

The project also reinforces the government’s “Vocal for Local” vision, providing a sustainable boost to rural livelihoods while enhancing the morale and nutrition of border personnel.

Officials expressed optimism that Mission Arun Himveer will emerge as a model of civil-security collaboration, fostering trust, development, and resilience across the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh.