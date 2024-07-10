Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a transformative infrastructure project, the Frontier Highway, which is set to significantly enhance India's defence capabilities along the India-China border while aligning with the Centre's Act East Policy.

The ambitious project, estimated to cost ₹40,000 crore, aims to bring substantial changes to the region's strategic and economic landscape. Rijiju assured that adequate compensation would be provided for land acquisition, addressing the concerns of the local populace impacted by the development.

The Frontier Highway will be constructed as close as 20 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and international borders, spanning a total length of 1,500 km. An additional 1,000 km of roads are planned to further bolster connectivity in the region. This extensive network is seen as one of India's most significant and challenging road construction projects.

Strategically, the highway will connect key locations such as Tawang, Mago, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Mechuka, Tuting, Dibang Valley, Kibithoo, Changlang, and Dong. The project is a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies, including the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has stated that all necessary approvals and land acquisition processes will be conducted progressively, with an initial target completion date of March 2025. Construction activities will proceed in overlapping phases, aiming for full completion by March 2027.

This project is expected to greatly enhance strategic connectivity and strengthen India's defence infrastructure along the border with China, marking a significant step forward in the nation's efforts to secure its frontiers and promote regional development.

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