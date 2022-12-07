The Gauhati High Court directed the Chief Secretary of Government of Arunachal Pradesh to file an affidavit disclosing the measures taken by the state government for the appointment of members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.

As per reports, hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Itanagar Division Bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Mitali Thakuria wherein it has been bought to light that the State Human Rights Commission is not functioning properly in the state, as the Commission presently only has a Chairperson.

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Further, the Additional Advocate General has referred to the High Court the affidavit in opposition filed by respondent no.2 (The Home Commissioner Department of Home Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar), in which it is stated that an advertisement was issued on February 2, 2021, inviting applications for the post of two members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission and that the proposal for an appointment is being actively considered by the Government. As a result, it was proposed that the State be given some time to finish the procedure.

It was bought to notice that a former Judge of the Court was appointed as the Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission, but the Commission itself has remained a non-starter as both the posts of members have remained vacant.

Moreover, no permanent staff including drivers, peons and other support staff of the Commission and its Chairperson have been appointed so far.