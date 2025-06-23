GOC 56 Infantry Division meets Arunachal Governor, vows stronger border security

Major General Vivek Bakshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 56 Infantry Division, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, at the Raj Bhavan on June 22 to discuss key issues concerning national security, civil-military collaboration, and welfare initiatives.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the strategic environment and current security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with the Governor commending the Indian Army’s steadfast dedication in safeguarding Arunachal’s borders and preserving peace in sensitive frontier areas. He expressed full confidence in the Army’s operational preparedness and its role in maintaining territorial integrity.

Highlighting the importance of integrated development in remote regions, Governor Parnaik emphasised the transformative impact of the Vibrant Villages Programme, especially when implemented through coordinated efforts between military and civil agencies. He also appreciated the Army’s contributions in road construction, disaster response, and civic action programmes in the border state.



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The Governor, a strong advocate for ex-servicemen welfare, discussed the need for intensified support to veterans and Veer Naris. He proposed holding more job fairs, medical camps, and pension outreach events in remote districts to ensure equitable access to welfare schemes.

Importantly, Governor Parnaik urged the Indian Army to play an active role in mentoring the youth of Arunachal Pradesh by conducting motivational sessions in schools, promoting awareness of career opportunities in the armed forces, and fostering a spirit of patriotism and discipline among students—particularly in remote and border areas.

Major General Bakshi assured the Governor of the Army’s continued cooperation with the State Government across all fronts—security, development, and public outreach—and reiterated the Army’s commitment to serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh with dedication and integrity.