Governor, Arunachal CM discuss tech-driven development; call for sports promotion

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a detailed discussion at Raj Bhavan, focusing on technology-enabled governance, youth empowerment, and sports promotion across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor on his recent visit to Japan, where he explored potential collaborations for skill development and employment exchange programs to benefit the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. He shared insights into upcoming opportunities aimed at equipping young people for emerging sectors and global competitiveness.

The Governor emphasised the importance of adopting geospatial technology-aided monitoring to ensure transparent and verifiable tracking of developmental projects. He suggested that the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong, could assist the state with satellite-based project mapping and real-time data analysis to improve planning, execution, and dispute resolution.



Also Read: Arunachal: Mob attack at Papum Pare district court premises; bar association files FIR

Highlighting the role of youth and sports in the state’s holistic growth, the Governor also called for a stronger sports development framework. He recommended strengthening the Arunachal Olympic Association, introducing sports medicine, and organising more district and inter-district level competitions to identify and nurture grassroots talent.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister reaffirmed their shared vision for an inclusive and technology-driven development model that empowers citizens and ensures long-term sustainability in Arunachal Pradesh.