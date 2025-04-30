Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd.) K. T. Parnaik on Wednesday underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in public administration, stating that automation can play a crucial role in achieving good governance and a developed Arunachal.

Speaking at a special session on the use of AI tools, Governor Parnaik reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and said Arunachal Pradesh too could aspire to become a 'Viksit Arunachal' by integrating AI into its governance systems. The session was attended by ministers, senior bureaucrats, and key stakeholders.

“Automation and AI tools bring speed, accuracy, and precision in decision-making, record-keeping, and real-time planning,” he said, according to a Raj Bhavan press release.

The governor noted that while individual departments perform well, challenges remain in inter-departmental coordination. “Technology can help bridge these gaps by analysing system inefficiencies and fostering structured governance,” he said.

Governor Parnaik highlighted several areas where AI could be applied effectively in Arunachal Pradesh, including:



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Anti-drug operations and surveillance

Real-time monitoring of infrastructure projects, including road construction

Enhanced administrative accountability and data-based decision-making

He advocated for a bottom-up approach, urging the government to begin AI adoption and automation at the district level. “As an enabler, I will continue my mission to promote automation,” he stated.

Calling on all departments to embrace digital innovation, the governor stressed that such technological integration would not only enhance governance but also empower citizens and support inclusive development.

The address by the governor reflects the broader push by the Government of India to embed emerging technologies into governance, aligning with the goals of the National e-Governance Plan and the Digital India mission.