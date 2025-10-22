Governor urges integration of sports science, adventure disciplines to build Arunachal as hub of excellence

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, today emphasised the importance of integrating sports medicine, scientific training, and adventure sports to unlock the full potential of the State’s youth and athletes.

During a meeting with State Sports Minister Kento Jini at Raj Bhavan, the Governor called for a comprehensive strengthening of the State Olympic Association and a structured approach to talent identification and grooming for national and international competitions, including the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Highlighting the vital role of sports medicine, the Governor said it was essential to blend science with athletic training to help sportspersons perform at their peak while safeguarding their long-term health and well-being.



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He urged the State to actively promote adventure sports such as mountaineering, canoeing, whitewater rafting, and mountain biking, noting that Arunachal Pradesh’s terrain and the natural spirit of its youth make it ideal for these disciplines. “The youth of Arunachal are gifted with strength, resilience, and courage — what they need is the right guidance, training, and opportunities to channel their energy,” the Governor said.

Lt. Gen. Parnaik also underscored the importance of celebrating achievers, particularly the Everesters of Arunachal Pradesh, whose extraordinary journeys symbolise determination, courage, and the indomitable human spirit.

He suggested organising interactive sessions between achievers and students in schools and colleges to inspire ambition and perseverance among the younger generation.

Sharing his vision with the minister, the Governor said, “Arunachal Pradesh must evolve into a hub of sporting excellence — where every young person is empowered to dream higher, train harder, and make the State and the nation proud.”