The Meteorological Centre in Itanagar has issued a yellow alert for Arunachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall over the next five days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that the deluge could significantly impact daily life and local infrastructure.

From October 6 to October 10, heavy rain is expected at isolated locations throughout Arunachal Pradesh. This weather system is part of a broader forecast for the Northeastern region, which includes Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura where heavy rainfall is also anticipated on October 7.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD indicates that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning could strike the region over the next week, particularly affecting Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. A persistent trough from Jharkhand to Manipur, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over northern Gangetic West Bengal, is driving these weather patterns.

The incessant rains have already begun to disrupt normal life, especially in the East Siang and Lower Siang districts, as well as in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

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