Two women were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district after suspected heroin worth Rs 2.8 lakh was seized from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a state police team along with the 36th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force raided the residence of the accused drug peddlers in Khonsa on Monday and recovered 28.9 grams of suspected heroin from their possession, Tirap Superintendent of Police Singjatla Singpho said.

The two accused hail from Lazu village in the district, the SP said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered against the accused at Khonsa Police Station and an investigation has been initiated, he added.



Also Read: Arunachal police seize suspected heroin in separate operations, six arrested

The Arunachal Pradesh police, on August 31 seized 177 grams of suspected heroin and arrested a 29-year-old man in this connection.

Acting on specific inputs, the Changlang District Police arrested one individual, identified as Nayandeep Deka Baruah of Assam's Sivasagar District.

Further, the personnel filed a case under the NDPS Act. Investigation is underway.

The police made multiple arrests and seizures of contraband substances under PS Bordumsa & PS Miao on August 31, in its relentless fight against drug menace.