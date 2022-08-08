Hundreds of homes were submerged in the twin capital Itanagar and Naharlagun of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning as rain wreaked havoc, damaging vehicles, electronic devices, and washing away important documents and utensils.

Heavy and incessant rain in Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh, caused major rivers to swell above danger level affecting thousands of people living in the Chandan Nagar area behind DC office (mining colony), Modirijo, Press colony of Naharlagun town, Zoo Road, and other downstream areas near the river basins.

Properties were destroyed and people evacuated early in the morning when water rose and overflowed in streams.

A few cars were washed away by a flash flood in Naharlagun, and two-wheelers and car engines were destroyed after being submerged in flood water in the early morning hours.

Locals in these affected colonies complained that their electronic devices were damaged amid the onslaught.

Important documents, mattresses, clothes, and kitchen utensils were also lost.

‘No officials from the district administration or any department came to ground zero to take an assessment of the property losses and they are helpless in this dire situation,’ a local complained to India Today NE.

Locals appealed to the district administration to provide relief and take measures to mitigate the situation.

Some have alleged that their woes have been compounded by the construction of a four-lane highway in 2021 as many drains were blocked and their paths were changed by the highway authorities.