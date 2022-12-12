At least 6 soldiers injured in India-China border clash in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh are being brought to Guwahati, Assam for treatment.

As per sources, several Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

As per official sources, in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by their own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

This is the first reported clash between Indian and Chinese troops, since skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh.

The most obviously terrible of these conflicts broke out at Galwan Valley in June 2020, when 20 Indian warriors passed on for the nation and more than 40 Chinese fighters were killed or harmed. A number of fights broke out between the two countries as a result of the incident, one of which occurred on the South Bank of Pangong Lake.

Also read : Indian soldiers clash with Chinese PLA in Arunachal's Tawang: Sources