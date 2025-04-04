The Indian Army has announced the commencement of the online registration process for the recruitment of Agniveers for the 2025-26 selection year under the Agnipath Scheme.

The registration, which began on March 12, 2025, will remain open until April 10, 2025.

According to an official defence release, the recruitment is open to unmarried male candidates who are domiciles of all districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The selection process will be conducted in two phases:

Phase I: Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE)

Candidates will first appear for an online computer-based Common Entrance Examination (CEE) at designated centers across the state. This examination will shortlist candidates based on merit.

Phase II: Recruitment Rally

Candidates who qualify in the CEE will proceed to the next phase, which includes physical and medical tests in a recruitment rally.

Eligibility and Registration Process

Aspiring candidates must visit the official Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to check their eligibility and complete their personal profiles. They are required to have the following details ready at the time of registration:

Aadhaar number (linked with a mobile number)

Active mobile number

Personal email ID

To ensure smooth communication throughout the recruitment process, the Indian Army has advised candidates to link their Aadhaar numbers with their mobile numbers and create personalized email IDs.



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Practice Tests and Additional Support

The Indian Army has provided category-wise practice links on its website to help candidates prepare for the online CEE. Additionally, animated tutorial videos explaining "How to register" and "How to appear for the online CEE" have been uploaded on the website. The platform also offers details about:

Educational qualifications required

Physical and medical standards

Job specifications

Candidates are strongly advised to read the full recruitment notification on the Indian Army website before submitting their applications.

Helpline for Queries

For further assistance, candidates can contact the Army Recruiting Office, Jorhat through the following:

📞 Helpline Numbers: 0376-2333136 | +91 6901963193

📧 Email: ap.upper@nic.in

Additionally, candidates can raise queries directly through the Indian Army website for necessary clarifications.

This recruitment drive presents a great opportunity for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme and serve the nation.