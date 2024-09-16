The Indian Army has inaugurated a cutting-edge IT Infrastructure Room at the Government Senior Secondary School in Kalaktang, West Kameng district. This move, part of Operation Sadbhavana, marks a significant enhancement in the region's educational capabilities.

The newly established facility is designed to bridge the digital divide and foster an interactive learning environment for students in one of the more remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. School Headmaster Mr. Osup Tasar expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting that the IT room will greatly enhance educational opportunities. "This new facility will not only provide access to modern technology but also prepare our students for future workforce challenges," Tasar said during the inauguration ceremony.

The initiative aligns with the Indian government's "Digital India" vision, aiming to promote digital inclusion and equip students in underserved areas with the tools needed for modern education.

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