The Indian Army commemorated the 62nd Anniversary of the Battle of Walong on Thursday, kicking off a month-long series of events dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of soldiers and citizens during the 1962 conflict. The ceremony was presided over by Smt. Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women, Child Development, and Cultural Affairs, alongside officials from the Indian Army, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and local residents.

The event commenced with an impressive Pipes and Drums display from the Walong Brigade, followed by a captivating cultural program. Smt. Pul flagged off two Battlefield Treks led by a joint team of Indian Army personnel and NCC Cadets, retracing the heroic path of soldiers during the battle. These treks aim to honor the soldiers’ resilience in challenging conditions while promoting Battlefield Tourism in the scenic Lohit Valley.

Adventure treks to Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso were also initiated, encouraging local youth to engage in tourism entrepreneurship. The Indian Army launched Sadbhavna Projects dedicated to the local community, received by Smt. Pul. This initiative aligns with the Government’s Vibrant Village program, emphasizing community development.

Additional activities planned include a cycle expedition from Namsai to Namti, a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai, white-water rafting from Walong to Wakro, and a half-marathon from Kibithu to Walong. These events aim to honor the fallen while promoting Lohit Valley as a prime adventure tourism destination.

As part of its commitment to community development, the Indian Army will also conduct medical and veterinary camps in border areas. The month-long celebrations will culminate in a grand ceremony on November 13 and 14, featuring a Light and Sound Show and a Martial Arts Display to honor veterans and the citizens of Walong who stood resolutely with the Indian Army in defense of their motherland.

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